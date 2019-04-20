Samsung Galaxy Fold (or break) | #PNWeekly 354

Special guest Cherlynn Low of Engadget joins Joshua Vergara and Jaime Rivera to give their thoughts on the Samsung Galaxy Fold and all of the… BREAKING news that has been happening this past week. After talking a little bit about Qualcomm and Apple and then Google and Amazon squashing some of their beef, Thunder E of Booredatwork jumps into the discussion and brings some fiery takes on the Fold and some of the coverage that it has gotten over this past week.

It’s all ahead on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch our YouTube companion video recorded on April 19 or check out the high-quality audio version right here or through Apple, Google, Spotify, our RSS and wherever you get your podcasts. Talk back live while you’re watching the show on Twitter with #PNWeekly and shoot feedback to the hosts at [email protected]!

Produced and hosted by

Joshua Vergara

Guests

Cherlynn Low (Engadget)

Jaime Rivera

Thunder E (Booredatwork)

The show

Qualcomm and Apple drop lawsuits against one another; the tech world enjoys a feel-good story for once

The Samsung Galaxy Fold…

…ends up breaking in the hands of some high profile reviewers

All of the press (good or bad) has not stopped the foldable phone from selling out, though!

Music provided by Argofox:

Minerva – Bloom

youtu.be/hUVq-aq6aVI