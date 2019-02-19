Leak confirms Samsung Galaxy Fold moniker

We can’t say we did not see this coming. We’ve been referring to Samsung’s foldable smartphone as Galaxy F or Galaxy Fold. Now Evan Blass is confirming the Samsung Galaxy Fold moniker. The phone will share the stage with the new Galaxy S10 models at tomorrow’s special Unpacked event, as Samsung wants to beat Huawei to the punch by announcing a foldable smartphone days ahead of its Chinese competitor.

Reports have been circulating over the internet regarding its specs since it was officially teased at the Samsung Developer Conference last year. With the rumored codename Winner and model number SM-F900, it is expected to feature an inner (main) 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display with 1536×2152 resolution. While folded, the outer (secondary) display is hinted to be a 4.58-inch unit with 840×1960.

There’s no information at the moment regarding the processor (though some reports claim it will have the same SoC as the Galaxy S10), but reports suggest 12GB of RAM, triple-camera setup, and a 4,400mAh battery as a total of two 2,200mAh units. We’ll be at the event and we’ll definitely bring you all the details!