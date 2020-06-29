Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite first hit the rumor mill last month when it was rumored to be launched at Samsung’s virtual event on August 5. However, the latest leak claims that its launch date has been postponed. It also gives us a price tag of the upcoming foldable phone.

The development comes from a report by a South Korean publication Viva100. It says that the Galaxy Fold Lite launch has been delayed to 2021. Further, the report adds that the device was supposed to be priced at KRW 1 million (~ $830 / Rs 62,800). This is a lot cheaper than the original Galaxy Fold’s price tag of $1,980.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite is said to arrive with different components of 2020, 2019 and 2018. The secondary display on the outside is tipped to be smaller like that on the Galaxy Z Flip. It is supposed to include Mirror Black and Mirror Purple color options. It is reported to only support 4G connectivity, and maybe a 256GB storage space.