Samsung Galaxy Fold launching around the iPhone 11 event date

A recent report from Korea predicts that Samsung will likely launch the already late Galaxy Fold sometime between September 18 and September 20. That is also usually the time when Apple holds its fall iPhone event.

The report also suggests that initial production for the Korean market will consists of 20,000 to 30,000 units, with a total of 100,000 units to be rolled out on the domestic market, according to analysts. The entire production, as per the report citing Samsung on this, will come in at one million units.

“Samsung is seeking to tout its technical prowess rather than focusing on high-volume sales with the Fold. The foldable device is also aimed at testing the new market” — local telecom representative.

Samsung is also expected to launch the Note10 series next week on Wednesday, while Huawei is also looking at September as a launch date for its own foldable Mate X.