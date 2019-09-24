Samsung Galaxy Fold launches on September 27 in the U.S.

At the beginning of September, Samsung announced that the Galaxy Fold would go live in South Korea on September 6. The company also talked about (vague) launch windows for the phone in France, Germany, Singapore, U.K., U.S., without being specific about the dates.

However, as Evan Blass has anticipated at the beginning of the month, it looks like the Galaxy Fold would launch globally, which includes the United States as well, on September 27, which is this Friday.

Customers in the U.S. will be able to choose between an AT&T version and a standard unlocked model. It will still set you back $1,980, and it will be only available at “select” AT&T and Best Buy stores, in addition to some Samsung Experience stores, as well as online.