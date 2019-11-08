Samsung’s first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold, is competing directly against Huawei’s first of the kind, the Mate X, on the Chinese market. The Korean phone-maker officially launched the Galaxy Fold — we called it “one of the coolest products” in a decade — in China on Friday.

The Korea Herald reports that China is the 24th country where the Galaxy Fold rolls out, granted, only in its 4G iteration, going for $2,293. By comparison, the Huawei Mate X, launched on October 23, is 5G capable and is only about $100 more expensive, at circa $2,400. It will also be available in China on November 15.

The report cites industry officials who claim that the initial batch Samsung prepared for China is about 20,000 units large.

Industry officials also claim that Samsung sold out the entire stock of Galaxy Fold units available. Major online retailer Jingdong.com said it sold out in two seconds, while Samsung confirmed that the entire stock in the market sold out in five minutes.

Source: The Korea Herald