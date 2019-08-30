Android

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch hinted for September 6

While Samsung confirmed that the delayed, redesigned and repaired Galaxy Fold will launch in September, but it didn’t make an exact date public. Reports suggested that it would launch around the time the new iPhones get announced, but that speculation was a tad off, according to this recent report from Korea.

September 6 is the new launch date for the Galaxy Fold according to rumors, and it looks like Samsung will be bringing it to the upcoming IFA 2019. Announced at MWC 2019, the Galaxy Fold will initially roll out to South Korea, with the report mentioning that the rest of the world, including the U.S. and Europe, to see the foldable during the same month.

While Samsung didn’t comment on the matter, saying that a launch date has not yet been confirmed, the report is pretty confident that the first day of the Berlin show is the date to circle in your calendar.

