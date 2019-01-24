Samsung Galaxy Fold may show up in Korea with 5G and 4 color options

5G networks will take some time to launch in many places around the world, but Korea will be one of the first countries to have this technology. Now, we are still waiting for 5G smartphones to be introduced to the market, and Samsung may be gearing up to present its new Samsung Galaxy Fold with 5G for Korea.

Apparently, Samsung will be offering its new foldable device in South Korea with 5G capabilities. The Samsung Galaxy Fold may come with the 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy S10, and they’re already working on the firmware for these variants. Samsung has said that the Galaxy Fold will be launched in many markets, but nobody has mentioned 5G capabilities of this device for other countries yet. You can bet that it’s going to be expensive, but at least you will be able to choose between four color options for your device that include, Blue, Green, Silver, and Black.