Samsung Galaxy Fold update

Samsung recently announced that select Galaxy Z Fold2 features will be coming to its first gen foldable, the Galaxy Fold. Now, a new update is rolling out in the US that brings features like App Pair, Samsung Dex and more to the Galaxy Fold. From improved productivity capabilities to unique camera experiences, the latest update brings a slew of features to the device.

The first addition is of App Pair, which lets you launch up to three apps together in your preferred split-screen layout. It can be accessed through the Edge Panel. You are needed to swipe the side of the screen to see up to 22 of your favorite apps. Moreover, the arrangement of Multi-Active Window can be arranged horizontally.

Further, the company is bringing its proprietary Samsung Dex to the first-gen foldable. It lets you easily connect your device to a smart TV by tapping on the Samsung DeX icon in quick panel. Once the two devices are connected, you can customize the second screen to suit your needs with the screen zoom. You can also use your Galaxy Fold as a touchpad to control the smart display.

The Galaxy Fold update also brings Capture View Mode that lets you capture and review photos in real-time. It displays up to five of the latest photos or videos on the left side of the Main Screen while giving you a preview of your next shot on the other half. There’s Dual Preview that shows the preview of the image on both the cover display as well as the main screen. It also works with video in Pro Video mode. Moreover, you can now directly share the password of the WiFi you are connected with trusted Galaxy devices near you.

