Samsung’s first (and issue-ridden) foldable smartphone – the Galaxy Fold – has started receiving the Android 11 update. First spotted by the folks over at SamMobile, the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update for the device carries the build number F907BXXU4DUA1 for the foldable phone’s 5G-ready version (model number SM-F907B), while the one destined for its LTE variant (model number SM-F900F) has the build number F900FXXU4DUA1.

The Android 11 update apparently began rolling out for users last week, and comes with the January security patch in tow. However, it is a tad surprising that the Galaxy Fold has started receiving the update a little early. As per Samsung’s official Android 11 roadmap, the Galaxy Fold was supposed to get the One UI 3.0 upgrade only in February. However, it appears that the update is being rolled out in a phased manner, and is currently available for users in UK, UAE, and Switzerland, as per the SamMobile report.

Android 11 finally for the galaxy fold 2. pic.twitter.com/4WsORTCEqF — jm (@bored__soul) January 14, 2021

In case you haven’t received the update on your Galaxy Fold, you can check for it manually by going to the Software Update section in the Settings apps. As for One UI 3.0, it brings an aesthetic overhaul with a fresh design for elements such as home screen, lock screen, notifications, and Quick Panel among others. There are also fresh dynamic elements such as new visual effects, redesigned widgets, and fade-out effects on the lock screen to name a few.

On the functional front, One UI 3.0 update for the Galaxy Fold also brings grouped notifications as well as bubble notification support, edge-to-edge full-screen video call layout, improved AI-based zoom on photos, and refined autofocus and auto-exposure tools for the camera app. Samsung has also made the Share Sheet customizable, making it easier to share files with others. There are also new digital wellbeing tools and lock screen customizations as well.