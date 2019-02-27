Samsung introduced the Galaxy Fold smartphone on February 20, as part of the Galaxy S10 Unpacked event. The phone is expected to hit the stores on April 26, going for $1,980. However, Samsung is planning a special Galaxy Fold media event, as revealed by Kate Beaumont, director of product, services, and commercial strategy at Samsung UK.

Samsung considers the Galaxy Fold to be a “super premium device”. The price tag testifies to that, and the company is aware that there will be a limited supply. Since it is regarded as a luxury product, Samsung also wants the phone to be accompanied by a concierge-like service.

We’ll have less supply than we would of the S10 at launch, and also how it goes to market is really important to us. This is a super premium device, and we want to make sure it has a concierge-like service and experience, so it’s not going to be on display in all stores. You’re not going to see it on the stands, we want to make sure it’s a very personal experience. There will be quite intensive aftercare that goes with it as well. — Kate Beaumont

All this means that getting a Galaxy Fold will not be as easy as walking into a store an grabbing it. The device will probably be available in select locations, but Samsung didn’t comment on its exact retail plans yet.

You can read the full interview by clicking the source link below.