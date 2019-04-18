Android

Samsung Galaxy Fold display breaks, OnePlus 7 official teaser & more – Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is selling well but its display isn’t aging well. Pete Lau just teased a fast and smooth upcoming product on Twitter. A new report suggests we should get an iPhone SE 2 with the iPhone 8 design. Qualcomm and Apple are in good terms now, and they will supply the 5G chips for the 2020 iPhones. We end today’s show with deals for the iPad Air and MacBook Pros.

Latest iPad Air sees first discount, MacBook Pro under $900, and CarPlay deals headline today’s best offers

Intel exits 5G smartphone modem business after the Apple-Qualcomm agreement

Report: 4.7-inch iPhone based on the iPhone 8 coming March 2020

Report suggests there will be three OnePlus 7 models (7, 7 Pro, 7 Pro 5G)

Samsung Galaxy Fold sold out due to ‘overwhelming demand’

