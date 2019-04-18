Samsung Galaxy Fold display breaks, OnePlus 7 official teaser & more – Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, the Samsung Galaxy Fold is selling well but its display isn’t aging well. Pete Lau just teased a fast and smooth upcoming product on Twitter. A new report suggests we should get an iPhone SE 2 with the iPhone 8 design. Qualcomm and Apple are in good terms now, and they will supply the 5G chips for the 2020 iPhones. We end today’s show with deals for the iPad Air and MacBook Pros.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

Excited to share the next product from OnePlus will unleash a new era of Fast and Smooth. Especially Smooth! Smooth is more challenging than Fast – a true test of hardware and software. The new product is just beautiful – I can't wait for you to see it! 😬✨ pic.twitter.com/yPU9sEbeIv — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) April 17, 2019

https://www.macrumors.com/2019/04/17/samsung-broken-galaxy-fold-devices/