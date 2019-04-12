Android

Samsung Galaxy Fold Date, LG Transparent Foldable & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents

On Pocketnow Daily, T-Mobile just confirmed the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy S10 5G is already available in Korea and having connectivity issues. A new patent of an LG transparent foldable smartphone has emerged. YouTube TV just raised their prices once again. We end today’s show with deals on refurbished variants of the Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

https://www.androidpolice.com/2019/04/10/amazon-guaranteed-pixel-3-and-3-xl-refurbs-start-at-450-and-520/

YouTube TV will soon be $49/month for all users, adding 10 new free channels

LG’s transparent foldable smartphone design barely looks like a phone at all

https://bgr.com/2019/0 4/11/galaxy-s10-5g-experience-5g-and-4g-connectivity-issues-explained/

https://www.sammobile.com/2019/04/11/t-mobile-galaxy-fold-release-april-26/

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
5G, Amazon, Daily, foldable smartphone, Google, Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL, Jaime Rivera, LG, News, Pocketnow Daily, price, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy S10, T-Mobile, YouTube TV
, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Samuel Martinez
A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.