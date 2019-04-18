The Samsung Galaxy Fold has already sold out, according to the manufacturer. We have our own unit (check out our hands-on) and we are not yet experiencing any issues, though we’ve already seen reports of a visible crease showing in the middle of the screen, along the folding line. What’s even worse is that some owners are reporting broken screen after merely days of use.

What is really interesting is that Samsung posted an entire press release showing off and describing how it is testing the Galaxy Fold for durability. The device is supposed to “outlast 200,000 folds and unfolds (or around five years of use, if used 100 times a day)”.

The problems outlets like Bloomberg, The Verge and CNBC are experiencing with their Galaxy Fold units are either cracking/breaking of the screen, or flickering, Reuters reports.

We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter — Samsung

Whether this is a widespread issue with either the design, construction, or materials, or it is specific to a smaller batch is yet unknown. However, many have expressed concerns over a $2,000 product breaking after just a day or two of usage.

While we surely hope this isn’t the case, we can’t help but remember the Galaxy Note7 fiasco three years ago when, due to design flaws that resulted in phones blowing up, Samsung had to recall and cancel the model.

Photo credit: Mark Gurman