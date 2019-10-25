Samsung Galaxy Fold availability to expand hitting Netherlands next

Available since the beginning of September in Korea, end of September in the United States, the Samsung Galaxy fold is expanding to other markets. The postponed launch, due to initial problems, isn’t as smooth as the company would have liked it to be (current problems reported here and here), but according to recent reports, the foldable smartphone is making its way to The Netherlands.

Already available in major markets in the E.U. the Galaxy Fold will be available officially in the Netherlands, before it expands to nordic markets as well, the report suggests. Rumor has it that Samsung has already sold 500,000 units of the Galaxy Fold, with relatively good demand for a niche product, as the Korean tech giant is planning on selling 6 million foldable devices next year. A Galaxy Fold 2 is also in the headlines, though only as a rumor at this point.