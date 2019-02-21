$2,000 Galaxy Fold looks to be only available through AT&T and T-Mobile

Just as the new Galaxy Fold and Galaxy S10 smartphones were being announced, the US’s major networks started pushing out press releases and were not shy about telling you which versions they had.

While most all the carriers will be pushing out the Galaxy S10e, S10, S10+ and S10 5G, we as well as SamMobile have noticed that only AT&T and T-Mobile announced that they would be selling the $2,000 foldable Samsung phone. Those two carriers were vague about the ordering timeline for the Galaxy Fold, but Samsung did announce that stock should be available from April 26 starting at around $1,980.

We’re not exactly sure why Sprint and Verizon have been left out of the release plan, but the optics do fall along the GSM/CDMA network technology divide.

Verizon has a short-lived exclusivity period for selling the Galaxy S10 5G within this half of the year — we’re still in mushy territory with regards to time. After July 1, though, it looks to be a free for all.