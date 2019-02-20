Here are the Samsung Galaxy Fold specs, shipping date… and price

Samsung surprised its audience at the beginning of its latest Unpacked event in San Francisco by describing and announcing sales details of its first foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold.

As was previewed at Samsung’s developer conference months ago, we know that the device features a 4.6-inch display on one side and a triple-camera system on the other. Opening up the device unfolds a 7.3-inch flexible OLED display with a massive top-right corner notch feature another trio of cameras. There’s a sophistocated hinge system to connect the panes together and a link up of two battery cells with a pool capacity of 4,380mAh, fed with USB-C charging. We don’t know if wireless charging will be supported. Inside is a 7nm chipset, 12GB of RAM and options for 4G LTE and/or 5G connectivity. The outside features AKG stereo speakers.

Software-wise, Android has been working to support multiple formats of foldable devices such as the Galaxy Fold’s own format. Android-based One UI has been adapted to enable three-app multitasking in tablet mode — one app taking up the whole width of the display and two others sharing the remainder.

The device features six cameras spread among its three sides. The rear cameras should be familiar to anyone who’s read the Galaxy S10 or S10+ spec sheet. Even the selfie camera has been brought out from those other devices, twice over.

Sales begin April 26 with pricing starting at $1,980. More details to come.