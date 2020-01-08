Foldable devices are starting to get more and more attention. The Samsung Galaxy Fold has been one of the best devices we saw in 2019, even though it came with a few problems. Luckily Samsung finally managed to fix those issues, and it finally launched with a $2,000 price tag. This price made us believe that it wasn’t going to sell that well, but it seems that we were mistaken.

Samsung has just revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Fold sold between 400,000 and 500,000 units in 2019. This information came directly from CEO DJ Koh during an interview session a CES. It may not seem like much when compared to other flagships, but remember that this device has had limited availability and sold out every time it was back in stock. Now, we only have to wait to see how their next foldable device, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, will do in sales. This new device may be the first foldable device in the market with a clamshell design, and its $1,000 price tag may make it more appealing to possible buyers.

Source GSMArena

Via Yonhap News