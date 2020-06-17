Samsung Galaxy Fold review

It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 may come with two batteries inside, but that doesn’t mean that it’s combined battery size may be larger than the one found in the original Galaxy Fold.

According to @_the_tech_guy, the new Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 will have two separate batteries with a combined capacity of 34,36mAh, which is less than the battery capacity of 4,380mAh inside the Galaxy Fold. The main battery should have a 2,275mAh capacity, while the second one would be 2.090mAh. Still, we should expect better battery life in this new device thanks to a more power-efficient chipset, or maybe we could find LTPO backplane technology in its display. What we do know is that we may see this device, the new Note 20 series, and the Galaxy Z Flip 5G in August and that it will lack stylus support.

Source SamMobile

Via Twitter

