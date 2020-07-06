Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 has been in the rumor mill for a while now. The device is speculated to be launched alongside the Galaxy Note 20 series on August 5. However, ahead of the official unveiling, the foldable smartphone has been spotted receiving 3C certification. It also reveals some details about the product.

The certification reveals that Galaxy Fold 2 will come with 5G connectivity and support 25W fast charging. Earlier leaks have revealed that the phone might feature a 7.7-inch inner display with a 2213×1689 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, while the cover display will use a 6.23-inch 60Hz panel with a 2267 x 819 pixels resolution.

It is said to sport a triple rear camera setup of 64MP, 16MP, and 12MP with OIS on the primary and telephoto camera. Recently, renders of the device leaked as well. The upcoming foldable phone could feature a more modern design than its predecessor.

Via: IThome