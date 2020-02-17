Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 2 is rumored to employ the “Under Display Camera” technology and might go official as early as July. A fresh report now claims that the Galaxy Fold successor will also bring S Pen support and more powerful camera hardware in tow.

Now, this not the first time that we have come across the mention of Galaxy Fold 2 offering stylus support. A previous report that surfaced last month also claimed that the Galaxy Fold 2 will bundle in the S Pen and might debut in Q2 2020.

As for the more powerful camera hardware part, the Galaxy Fold 2 is said to borrow its camera setup from Galaxy S20+. If that turns out to be true, the upcoming Samsung foldable phone might feature dual 12-megapixel shooters and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS and optical zoom support.

Source: SamMobile