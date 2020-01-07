We have already seen real images of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, but these new concept images and videos make the device look even better. This new video makes the upcoming device stand out, and it could even pass as a promotional video made by Samsung. Now, the best part is that we are starting to get more information concerning the device’s internals.

This last concept video of the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 could get fans even more excited for the upcoming device. However, new information from MySmartPrice says that this foldable device with a clamshell design may include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor as the original Galaxy Fold. It would also include a 10MP front-facing camera that may be the same one found in the Galaxy Note 10 series. We expect this device to cost under $1,000, and according to rumors, it could also be available on the very same day it launches with the Samsung Galaxy S20 Series during the next Galaxy Unpacked evet.

Source SamMobile

Via SamMobile