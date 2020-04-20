Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 is still a few months away from launch, but details about its hardware have already started pouring in. A fresh series of leaks coming from a credible source has seemingly spilled the beans on all major display characteristics of the upcoming foldable phone.

The Galaxy Fold 2 will reportedly feature a 7.59-inch foldable display with a resolution of 2213 x 1689 pixels and 372ppi pixel density. More importantly, the foldable panel will offer a 120Hz refresh rate and will employ the UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) solution that we first came across on the Galaxy Z Flip.

More importantly, both the inner and outer display will feature an Infinity-O design with a single camera cutout and slimmer bezels. The cover display is a conventional 6.23-inch 60Hz panel with a 2267 x 819 pixels resolution.

Notably, the Galaxy Fold 2 might come with its own S Pen stylus akin to the Galaxy Note series phones. However, it is unclear if the phone will feature a dedicated slot to house the S Pen. A previous rumor also mentioned that Samsung will equip the Galaxy Fold 2 with the same camera setup as the one on Galaxy S20+.

Galaxy Fold 2 Leaks

Main Display

•Size: 7.59”

•Resolution: 2213 x 1689

•DPI: 372

•Refresh Rate: 120Hz

•Backplane Technology: LTPO #Samsung #GalaxyFold #Foldable — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 20, 2020

Galaxy Fold 2 leak – Front Display

•Size: 6.23”

•Resolution: 2267 x 819

•Refresh Rate: 60Hz

•Backplane Technology – LTPS

•Notch/Hole/UPC – Hole#Samsung #GalaxyFold #foldable — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 20, 2020

Galaxy Fold 2 Leak cont.

•Notch/Hole/UPC – They wanted to go with an under panel camera, but it isn't ready yet. Will be a punch hole.

•Pen Input: Yes, will have the S-Pen. Fits in with the Note Series and enhances the tablet experience.#Samsung #GalaxyFold #Foldable — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 20, 2020