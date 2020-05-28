We may see the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 launch in the same Unpacked event as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. According to a South Korean publication, Samsung has begun to mass-produce the Galaxy Fold 2. This may give Samsung enough time to release this new foldable in August.

It seems that the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t going to affect the launch of Samsung’s new flagship devices for the second half of 2020. We had received information directly from Samsung that placed the arrival of these devices in the second half of the year, but they didn’t specify a date. Now, it seems that the next Unpacked event won’t suffer delays, like other companies.

The new Samsung Galaxy Fold is supposed to arrive with a lower price tag, a better display that could reach 120Hz refresh rates. Unfortunately, don’t expect a waterproof Fold 2, but we at least we know that Samsung is working on waterproofing it Samsung’s foldable devices, or a least that’s what these patents make us believe. Samsung is also expected to ship between 2.5 and 3 million Galaxy Fold 2 units this year, or that’s what the market forecasts suggest.

“Accordingly, an aspect of the disclosure is to provide an electronic device including a waterproof structure for protecting one or more parts disposed in the interior and on the exterior of the electronic device, by providing the waterproof structure of the electronic device that employs a hinge structure of a foldable electronic device.”

Source GSM Arena

Via GSM Arena