Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 and 3, Huawei P30 Pro Teaser & more – Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, Huawei just posted a teaser for the Huawei P30 Pro that confirms previous rumors. Samsung is reportedly working on 2 more foldable phones for the near future. OPPO’s VP just spilled the beans on their new flagship’s specs. Apple is now repairing iPhones with specific third party components. We end today’s show with deals for the mid-2017 12in MacBook.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
Samsung is planning two more foldable smartphones, despite being a luxury product
Check out this official Huawei P30 teaser!
OPPO flagship: SD855, 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM, 10x lossless zoom, 4,065mAh battery
Apple quietly began repairing iPhones with third-party batteries
Hurry! Get a mid-2017 12-inch Apple MacBook for $799, save $500

Jaime Rivera
Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!