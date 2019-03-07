Learn more about Brave

On Pocketnow Daily, Huawei just posted a teaser for the Huawei P30 Pro that confirms previous rumors. Samsung is reportedly working on 2 more foldable phones for the near future. OPPO’s VP just spilled the beans on their new flagship’s specs. Apple is now repairing iPhones with specific third party components. We end today’s show with deals for the mid-2017 12in MacBook.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:

– Samsung is planning two more foldable smartphones, despite being a luxury product

– Check out this official Huawei P30 teaser!

– OPPO flagship: SD855, 8GB RAM, 256GB ROM, 10x lossless zoom, 4,065mAh battery

– Apple quietly began repairing iPhones with third-party batteries

– Hurry! Get a mid-2017 12-inch Apple MacBook for $799, save $500