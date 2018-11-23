Samsung Galaxy Flex will have an insane price tag

We feel like we know so much about the upcoming Samsung foldable smartphone, but yet, at the same time, we really don’t know anything. Sure, there are some pieces of the puzzle which fell into place thanks to official and unofficial sources, but we’re lacking the essentials. It might be called Samsung Flex or Samsung Galaxy Flex, and we know it will be a tablet folding into a smartphone, but it might be more expensive than what we have expected.

Launching early next year, the Galaxy F (or Galaxy Flex, Samsung Flex if you will) is going to cost around $1,750, according to a previous report. A new report takes that amount and throws it right out the window. How about $2,000 to $2,600? Is that something you’d pay for a Samsung foldable smartphone?

The information comes from a recent report from the UK, where an unnamed source that is allegedly tied to Samsung revealed the fact that the phone might be an EE exclusive in the UK. The carrier will sell it both locked and unlocked, while Samsung will only sell it SIM-free. These are, at the moment, according to this report, the only two places one will be able to grab it in the UK.

The interesting bit? The price point. Between £1,500 and £2,000 is what the report claims, which, today translates to $1,925 to $2,565. This puts things in a different perspective. Of course, the technology is new, and based on adoption, and the development of the industry, the price will likely drop. However, under these circumstances, do you consider yourself as a possible early adopter?