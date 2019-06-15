Samsung Galaxy Fit activity tracker now available in the U.S.

Announced at the Galaxy S10 Unpacked event at the end of February, the Samsung Galaxy Fit activity tracker is now available in the United States. You can grab it online from Samsung or from select retailers for $99.99. Samsung says it fits all sorts of activities, from casual runners to high intensity athletes, and its autodetection of activities is able to start automatically tracking walking, running, cycling, elliptical, rowing and dynamic workouts.

The Galaxy Fit features a 0.95” Full Color AMOLED display with 120 x 240 resolution, and is powered by MCU Cortex M33F 96MHz + M0 16 MHz processor. It features 512KB of internal RAM, 2048KB of external RAM, and 32MB of external ROM storage. It is water resistant and ruggedized according to its MIL STD 810G rating.

Available in Silver and Black color options, those in the United States looking for an activity tracker can now get their own Samsung Galaxy Fit.