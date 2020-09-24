Samsung has been rumored to be working on a new camera-focused Galaxy F series for a while. Yesterday, a microsite for the new smartphone went live on Flipkart. Now, the company has also revealed its launch date. The Galaxy F41 will be launched on October 8 in the country. The site also reveals some specifications of the device. It will pack a big 6,000mAh battery and a sAMOLED Infinity-U display.

According to the leaked images, the Samsung Galaxy F41 could feature a Galaxy M-series design language with a waterdrop notch and big chin. There is no word on display panel but we expect it to be an AMOLED display. The notch houses a speaker and a selfie camera. The Right edge houses the volume rockers and the power button while the left edge comes equipped with a SIM card slot. The device is also equipped with a dedicated microSD card slot. The speaker, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack are all present on the bottom edge of the device.

Coming to the rear, the schematics show a triple camera setup housed in a rectangular module. Further, there is a fingerprint sensor located at the back of the device. Moreover, the teaser image confirmed this setup. It has triple rear cameras arranged vertically in a rectangle module.

The Galaxy F41 was also spotted on Geekbench. It scored 348 and 1339 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. It revealed that the device is powered by Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is rumored to be priced under Rs 25,000 (~$339) in India. It could be launched in three color options of Blue, Black and Green.