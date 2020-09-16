Samsung is rumored to be working on a new camera-focused Galaxy F series that could be launched in India soon. According to the speculations, the first phone in the new lineup is Galaxy F41 with model number SM-F415. While there is no official confirmation on the existence of this device, it is tipped to launch in the upcoming weeks. It recently received Wi-Fi certification, and its support page is already live on Samsung India’s website. Now, tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared the schematics of Galaxy F41. They reveal its design details.

Samsung SM-F415F will probably launch with the marketing name 'Galaxy F41'.



First phone of Galaxy F Series & tagline seems to be 'Full On!' for Indian market.



Check out the design in leaked manual below. Always On Display could mean AMOLED Display. USB Type-C Fast charging. https://t.co/XN3QrZ6mJ9 pic.twitter.com/1eKsyg2Akw — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) September 15, 2020

According to the leaked images, the Samsung Galaxy F41 could feature a Galaxy M-series design language with a waterdrop notch and big chin. There is no word on display panel but we expect it to be an AMOLED display. The notch houses a speaker and a selfie camera. The Right edge houses the volume rockers and the power button while the left edge comes equipped with a SIM card slot.

The device is also equipped with a dedicated microSD card slot. The speaker, USB-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack are all present on the bottom edge of the device. Coming to the rear, the schematics show a triple camera setup housed in a rectangular module. Further, there is a fingerprint sensor located at the back of the device.

Moreover, the Galaxy F41 has been spotted on Geekbench listing. It scored 348 and 1339 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. It reveals that the device is powered by Exynos 9611 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM. According to another leak, the smartphone will be priced under Rs 25,000 (~$339) in India. It is tipped to come in three colors like blue, black, and green.