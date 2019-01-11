Samsung Galaxy F: Two batteries for two displays?

Recent rumors gave us the battery sizes for the Samsung Galaxy F and the new Samsung Galaxy S10 5G variant, but now we get new information that says that Samsung’s foldable device would have two batteries instead of one.

This could just be another rumor or an educated guess with a dash of speculation from GalaxyClub. Usually, smartphones come with a single battery, and maybe 6,000mAh weren’t enough for the Samsung Galaxy F. We could add an extra 200mAh, because why not? The issue is that we could get a total of 6200mAh in battery by adding two 3,100mAh batteries placed on each side of the foldable panels of the Galaxy F. This would help the device have enough juice to finish the day, and maybe even survive another one with moderate use.