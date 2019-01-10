We may see the Samsung Galaxy F during the Galaxy S10 launch event

The Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup is going to be officially launched on February 20th in San Francisco, but we may even see something else. Maybe even the Samsung Galaxy F.

According to the Wall Street Journal, there’s a chance that the Samsung Galaxy F will be showcased during the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S10 devices. This is because Huawei may be getting ready to present its foldable device during MWC. By doing this, Samsung would give a presentation of its foldable smartphone one week before Huawei. There are also rumors that say that the Samsung Galaxy F may be released in April with the 5G variants of the Galaxy S10. Maybe then we will see if the 5G prototype we saw in CES 2019 brings a punch-hole camera or not.