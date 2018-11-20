Android

Samsung Galaxy F dates, Pixel 3 Lite | Pocketnow Daily

Contents

Swappa has iPhones for sale!

On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung is betting big on the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy F to pick up its sales. Apple just cut down production numbers for its new iPhones as demand is lower than expected. We may be seeing a Google Pixel 3 Lite soon according to some new leaks. A white variant of the Galaxy Note 9 will reportedly be released on November 23, according to trusted sources. We end today’s show with LG announcing their XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 smart display with 20W stereo speakers.


Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories, Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.
OnePlus 6T - The Need For Speed