Samsung Galaxy F dates, Pixel 3 Lite | Pocketnow Daily

On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung is betting big on the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy F to pick up its sales. Apple just cut down production numbers for its new iPhones as demand is lower than expected. We may be seeing a Google Pixel 3 Lite soon according to some new leaks. A white variant of the Galaxy Note 9 will reportedly be released on November 23, according to trusted sources. We end today’s show with LG announcing their XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 smart display with 20W stereo speakers.



