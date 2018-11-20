Samsung Galaxy F dates, Pixel 3 Lite | Pocketnow Daily
On Pocketnow Daily, Samsung is betting big on the Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy F to pick up its sales. Apple just cut down production numbers for its new iPhones as demand is lower than expected. We may be seeing a Google Pixel 3 Lite soon according to some new leaks. A white variant of the Galaxy Note 9 will reportedly be released on November 23, according to trusted sources. We end today’s show with LG announcing their XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 smart display with 20W stereo speakers.
- Galaxy S10 and Galaxy F reportedly coming in February, as Samsung CEO is betting big on them
- Apple cuts production orders for all new iPhones
- A Pixel 3 Lite might join the Google Pixel line-up, leak suggests
- White Galaxy Note9 to become official this week
- The LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK9 is a smart display with Google Assistant
