Samsung could get Galaxy-exclusive games from Niantic

We know that Samsung has been working with some game companies like Epic Games to introduce some games to its platform before the rest of the Android devices in the market. Now according to The Inquirer, they might be investing a large sum of money to get Galaxy-exclusive games.

Niantic is the creator of Pokemon Go and Ingress, and now it could start developing a game that is exclusive for Samsung Galaxy smartphones. A sum of almost $40 million has been invested by Samsung to get games that will boost Galaxy sales even more. The report also claims that a Harry Potter game could be in the works with AR integration that would use the S-Pen as a magic wand, so it would be something nice for all Galaxy Note owners.

