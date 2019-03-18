Samsung schedules a Galaxy Event for April 10

No, this will not be a physical event, but rather an online one. Samsung calls it “a Galaxy Event”, and, even though it uses the word “unfolds”, chances are it will not have anything to do with the Galaxy Fold. At least the teaser image accompanying the event doesn’t indicate anything foldable, despite the fact that we know to expect a special Galaxy Fold event next month.

There are several products which could be unveiled, and the most interesting one, and a rather good candidate for this event, is the rumored Galaxy A90. This is the phone which, according to rumors, should have a rotating camera that pops up, with a 48MP sensor behind it.

But the Galaxy A90 could be just one of the three devices to be unveiled on April 10. Why three? That’s what the image (above and below) seems to hint, with three displays (missing a punch hole). We’ll be on the lookout for more information and we’ll let you know as soon as we find out details.