There are several great deals available today from Amazon and B&H. First, we find the last years Samsung Galaxy S10 devices on sale with $300 and $150 off, depending on the variant you choose. The regular Samsung Galaxy S10 with 512GB storage is just $700, the same variant with 128GB in storage is available for $600. Now, if you want the Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 128GB storage, you can also get it for $700. All of these devices are factory unlocked so that you can use them in your favorite network.

If you want to pay a bit more, you can also go for the factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with 512GB in storage for $690. This means that you save $561 from its original $1,250 price tag.

B&H Photo Video is also having an Apple Special sale where you can save up to $700 on selected items. This sale includes discounts on the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac mini. Check the complete selection by following this link.

If you’re looking for a gaming laptop, the Razer Blade Pro 17 laptop 2019 is $800 off. This means that you would have to pay $2,000 to get a powerful laptop with an Intel Core 17 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, 17.3″ FHD 144hz, 16GB RAM, and 512GB in storage.

Last but not least, you can get a Sony Xperia 10 Plus with 64GB in storage for $330, which means you save $130. This device is also unlocked to work on your favorite network.

