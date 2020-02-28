Up next
Author
Tags

There are several great deals available today from Amazon and B&H. First, we find the last years Samsung Galaxy S10 devices on sale with $300 and $150 off, depending on the variant you choose. The regular Samsung Galaxy S10 with 512GB storage is just $700, the same variant with 128GB in storage is available for $600. Now, if you want the Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 128GB storage, you can also get it for $700. All of these devices are factory unlocked so that you can use them in your favorite network.
Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB
Buy Samsung Galaxy S10 512GB
Buy Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB


If you want to pay a bit more, you can also go for the factory unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with 512GB in storage for $690. This means that you save $561 from its original $1,250 price tag.
Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 9


B&H Photo Video is also having an Apple Special sale where you can save up to $700 on selected items. This sale includes discounts on the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac Pro, and Mac mini. Check the complete selection by following this link.
Buy MacBook Air
Buy MacBook Pro
Buy iMac
Buy Mac Pro
Buy Mac mini


If you’re looking for a gaming laptop, the Razer Blade Pro 17 laptop 2019 is $800 off. This means that you would have to pay $2,000 to get a powerful laptop with an Intel Core 17 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q, 17.3″ FHD 144hz, 16GB RAM, and 512GB in storage.
Buy Razer Blade Pro 17 Gaming Laptop

Last but not least, you can get a Sony Xperia 10 Plus with 64GB in storage for $330, which means you save $130. This device is also unlocked to work on your favorite network.
Buy Sony Xperia 10 Plus

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip sold out during second pre-order sale in India

The Galaxy Z Flip costs Rs 1,09,999 in India (~$1,518).

Vivo Z6 5G unveiled packing quad cameras and 44W fast charging support

Vivo Z6 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor and also has a modern hole-punch design to get rid of the notch.
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11

Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 specs comparison

Here is the only Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 specs comparison you need to read before making your purchase decision.