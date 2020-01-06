Today at CES 2020, Samsung announced its first ever Galaxy Chromebook. It’s a 2-in-1 product Samsung claims to be the thinnest Chromebook it ever produced.

The notion that we do everything stationary at a desk is a thing of the past, and people need premium devices built for our new reality. By offering a seamless, premium user experience, Galaxy Chromebook helps you effortlessly switch between streaming, creative projects, word processing, and more. Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung Electronics America

The Galaxy Chromebook will be available in the first quarter of the year, in Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray color options, starting at $999.99.

Samsung takes pride in the design of the Galaxy Chromebook. The design itself, together with the two color options, according to Samsung, result in a product future owners will be proud to show off.

At just 9.9mm thickness, the Galaxy Chromebook brings a 4K UHD AMOLED display with thin, 3.9mm bezels. The Intel Core i5 processor, Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, the built-in pen, and the long battery life, are all, the Galaxy Chromebook’s main selling points.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook specs