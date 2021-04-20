We continue bringing you some of the best deals available on the market. This time, we have found several laptops with amazing savings on Samsung, Best Buy, and Amazon.com. First, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is getting a massive $500 discount, which leaves it available for just $499. However, to get these savings, you need an eligible trade-in. This laptop comes with 256GB of storage space and 8GB of RAM. The next option is the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 Laptop which is currently getting a $150 discount over at Best Buy, leaving it available for $780. This will get you an Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space.

Finally, if you’re a hardcore Microsoft fan, you can also score a new Microsoft Surface Book 3 with a 13.5-inch 32GB RAM, 512GB of storage space, and a tenth-generation Intel Core i7 processor for $2,200 with $300 savings.

Now, if you’re also looking for a new monitor, we have the Samsung 32-inch M7 Smart Monitor that’s currently getting a $70 discount, meaning you can grab one for just $330, and you get 4K UHD definition, as well as support for your favorite streaming services. If you’re looking for a gaming monitor, we have to suggest you check out the Monoprice 35-inch Zero-G Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor, which is getting the same treatment, which means you get the same $70 discount and the same $330 price tag.

A more affordable curved gaming monitor option comes as the Sceptre 27-inch LED monitor with 75Hz refresh rates. It is currently getting a $78.32 discount so that you can get yours for $162. And if you’re looking for a monitor you can take with you wherever you go, you can get a new AOC 15.6-inch USB-C powered portable monitor for $140 with $40 savings.

You can also consider getting a new Razer Viper Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse with an RGB Charging Dock for $100 with $50 savings, or get more storage space on the go with the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD that’s getting a huge $100 discount, meaning you can grab one for just $150. Or get half the storage space for $90 with $60 savings.