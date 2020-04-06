Author
Samsung lifted the covers from the Galaxy Chromebook at CES 2020, presenting it as a sleek Chrome OS machine that packs some powerful hardware and flaunts an eye-catching design. After a long wait, the Galaxy Chromebook is now finally on sale from Best Buy and the official Samsung online store.

The Galaxy Chromebook is priced at $999.99 and is available in Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray paintjobs. Here’s what you get for that premium price tag:

  • 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED display
  • 10th generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor
  • Intel UHD graphics
  • 8GB RAM
  • 256GB NVMe SSD
  • Dual stereo speakers
  • 2X USB Type-C port
  • 6,390mAh battery

The Galaxy Chromebook has a metallic build and weighs just 2.29kg. It also comes with a built-in S Pen and a fingerprint sensor on the keyboard deck for authentication. The Samsung device has a 360° hinge and supports the Smart Lock feature for remotely unlocking it with a connected smartphone.

Source: Samsung

