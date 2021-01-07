Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

Samsung announced its $999 Galaxy Chromebook last year with a 13.3-inch, gorgeous 4K AMOLED display and Intel’s Core i5-10210U CPU. Now, it has announced the successor, Galaxy Chromebook 2. While it is a successor, it gets a QLED FHD display and a lowered price tag. Samsung will be offering two configurations, starting at $549.99 (Intel Celeron 10th Generation), and $699.99 (Intel Core i3 10th Generation).

From 4K to FHD, and AMOLED to QLED

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 features a 13.3-inch QLED FHD display. It is powered by the Intel Core i3-10110U Intel Celeron 5205U processors, paired with Intel UHD graphics. You get plenty of storage options with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. On the connectivity front, it has two USB Type-C ports and a MicroSD-Multi-media Card Reader. There is Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2 as well. It houses a 720P HD camera on the front and comes with stereo speakers.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 also has Active Pen support, but the pen is sold separately. It measures 12 x 8 x 0.55-inches and weighs less than 1.5 KG. It is built out of A/D Aluminum that also houses a 45.5Wh battery. The keyboard has backlit, and it can fold backward, making it a heavy tablet. However, Samsung seems to have stuck with the old design language as there is a big bezel at the bottom of the display, whereas it is surrounded by slim bezels on the other three sides.

Galaxy Chromebook 2 folded

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 specifications

Dimensions 12” x 8” x .55”
Weight 2.71 lbs
OS Chrome OS
Display 13.3” QLED FHD
CPU Intel Core i3-10110U Intel Celeron 5205U
Graphics Intel UHD Graphics
Memory 8GB / 4GB
Storage 128GB / 64GB
WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
Camera / Mic720P HD (1MP)
AudioStereo Speakers (1.5Wx 2)
Pen Active Pen support (sold separately)
SecurityTP
KeyboardBacklit
MaterialA/D Aluminum
Ports2 USB-C | MicroSD-Multi-media Card Reader
Battery 45.5Wh (Typical)
I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 price could be much lower than expected
It is tipped to go on sale through Best Buy and Samsung.com in February next year.