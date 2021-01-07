Samsung announced its $999 Galaxy Chromebook last year with a 13.3-inch, gorgeous 4K AMOLED display and Intel’s Core i5-10210U CPU. Now, it has announced the successor, Galaxy Chromebook 2. While it is a successor, it gets a QLED FHD display and a lowered price tag. Samsung will be offering two configurations, starting at $549.99 (Intel Celeron 10th Generation), and $699.99 (Intel Core i3 10th Generation).

From 4K to FHD, and AMOLED to QLED

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 features a 13.3-inch QLED FHD display. It is powered by the Intel Core i3-10110U Intel Celeron 5205U processors, paired with Intel UHD graphics. You get plenty of storage options with 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. On the connectivity front, it has two USB Type-C ports and a MicroSD-Multi-media Card Reader. There is Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2 as well. It houses a 720P HD camera on the front and comes with stereo speakers.

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 also has Active Pen support, but the pen is sold separately. It measures 12 x 8 x 0.55-inches and weighs less than 1.5 KG. It is built out of A/D Aluminum that also houses a 45.5Wh battery. The keyboard has backlit, and it can fold backward, making it a heavy tablet. However, Samsung seems to have stuck with the old design language as there is a big bezel at the bottom of the display, whereas it is surrounded by slim bezels on the other three sides.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 specifications

Dimensions 12” x 8” x .55” Weight 2.71 lbs OS Chrome OS Display 13.3” QLED FHD CPU Intel Core i3-10110U Intel Celeron 5205U Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Memory 8GB / 4GB Storage 128GB / 64GB WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2 Camera / Mic 720P HD (1MP) Audio Stereo Speakers (1.5Wx 2) Pen Active Pen support (sold separately) Security TP Keyboard Backlit Material A/D Aluminum Ports 2 USB-C | MicroSD-Multi-media Card Reader Battery 45.5Wh (Typical)