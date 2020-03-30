Samsung announced the Galaxy Chromebook at CES 2020 at the beginning of January. Today, almost three months later, we’re getting concrete availability details.

With prices starting at $999, the Galaxy Chromebook will be available in the U.S. from Samsung and Best Buy on April 6.

Whether you opt for the Mercury Gray or the Fiesta Red color option, you’re getting a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED Display, 10th generation Intel processor, with up to 16GB of memory (LPDDR3), and 1TB of storage (SSD). You can find the entire spec-sheet here.

Via: The Verge