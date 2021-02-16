Samsung announced the Galaxy Chromebook successor at almost half the price. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 sports a splendid display in a convertible form factor. But how does it compare to the less-costly Lenovo offering? Here is a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 vs Lenovo Chromebook Duet comparison to answer that question.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 vs Lenovo Chromebook Duet: Specs

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Lenovo Chromebook Duet Dimensions 12” x 8” x .55” Tablet Only: 239.8mm x 159.8mm x 7.35mm / 9.44″ x 6.29″ x 0.29″

Tablet + Full Keyboard: 244.87mm x 169.31mm x 18.2mm / 9.64″ x 6.66″ x 0.71″ Weight 2.71 lbs Tablet Only: 0.99lbs

Tablet + Full Keyboard: 2.03lbs OS Chrome OS Chrome OS Display 13.3” QLED FHD 10.1″ FHD IPS CPU Intel Core i3-10110U | Intel Celeron 5205U MediaTek Helio P60T Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Integrated ARM G72 MP3 800GHz Memory 8GB / 4GB 4GB Storage 128GB / 64GB 64GB WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, MIMO, 2×2, 2.4GHz/5GHz dual band Camera 720P HD (1MP) Rear: 8 MP auto-focus

Front: 2 MP fixed-focus Audio Stereo Speakers Stereo Speakers Pen Active Pen support (sold separately) Pen Support (sold separately) Keyboard Backlit No Backlit Ports 2 USB-C | MicroSD-Multi-media Card Reader USB-C | Volume Control | Power Button Battery Up to 13 hours Up to 10 hours

Design and Display

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 sports a usual laptop design as compared to the kick-stand design found on the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. The Samsung offering features a 13.3-inch QLED FHD display with a touchscreen. It comes with two USB Type-C ports and a MicroSD-Multi-media Card Reader. There is Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2×2 as well. It houses a 720P HD camera on the front and comes with stereo speakers.

On the other hand, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet comes equipped with a 10.1-inch display that has FHD resolution on its IPS touchscreen. It is a 2-in-1 device, which includes a detachable wireless keyboard so you can use it as a tablet as opposed to the foldable hinge found on the Samsung offering.

Lenovo’s Chromebook has a USB-C port, power button, volume rockers, and 5-point pogo pins for connectivity. There’s 802.11 2×2 and MIMO as well as Bluetooth 4.2. You get 2 x Dolby Audio speakers, an 8MP rear camera, and a 2MP front camera.

If you are looking to use your device in tablet mode more often, the Lenovo Chromebook 2 would serve you well. However, the Samsung counterpart sports a better display. Both the devices come with a touchscreen and have stylus support so you can doodle on it, and enhance your media consumption experience.

Performance and Battery

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is powered by the Intel Core i3-10110U and Intel Celeron 5205U processors, paired with Intel UHD graphics in both configurations. You get storage options of 4GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. The keyboard has a backlight, and it can fold backward, making it a heavy tablet.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet comes with MediaTek’s Helio P60T processor under the hood. It is coupled with integrated ARM G72 MP3 800GHz graphics, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage. It is rated to last up to 10 hours, while the Samsung offering is said to deliver a 13-hour battery life.

The Samsung offering seems to be more powerful out of the two, but for day to day usage, both devices can deliver a good performance.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 vs Lenovo Chromebook Duet: Price

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is a pricier offering as it starts at $549.99 (Intel Celeron 10th Generation), and goes up to $699.99 (Intel Core i3 10th Generation). It is available in two color options of Mercury Gray and Fiesta Red.

On the other hand, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is available for $230 in Ice Blue + Iron Grey dual-tone finish with a Grey stand cover.