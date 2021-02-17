Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 vs HP Chromebook X360 14

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is the latest Chromebook in the town. The device was announced recently as the successor to the $999 Galaxy Chromebook. It is now available for $550. But how does it compare to the competition? Here is a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 vs HP Chromebook X360 14 comparison to find out which one is worth spending your money on.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 vs HP Chromebook X360 14: Specs

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2HP Chromebook X360 14
Dimensions12” x 8” x 0.55”12.8″ x 6.8″ x 0.7″
Weight2.71 lb3.64 lb
OSChrome OSChrome OS
Display13.3” QLED FHD14″ FHD IPS
CPUIntel Core i3-10110U | Intel Celeron 5205UIntel Core i3-8130U
GraphicsIntel UHD GraphicsIntel UHD Graphics
Memory8GB / 4GB8GB 
Storage128GB / 64GB64GB eMMC
WLANWi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2802.11ac (2×2)
Camera720P HD (1MP)720P
AudioStereo SpeakersDual Speakers
PenActive Pen support (sold separately)
KeyboardBacklitBacklit
Ports2 USB-C | MicroSD-Multi-media Card Reader1x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
2x USB 3.1 Type-C 
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
1x MicroSD card reader
BatteryUp to 13 hoursNA

Design and Display

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes equipped with a 13.3-inch QLED FHD display with a touchscreen. It has two USB Type-C ports and a MicroSD-Multi-media Card Reader. There is Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2×2 as well. The device houses a 720P HD camera on the front and comes with stereo speakers. There is a 360-degree hinge that allows it to fold backward, making it a heavy tablet. 

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 vs HP Chromebook X360 14
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

The HP Chromebook X360 14 features the same 2-in-1 design with a 360-degree foldable hinge. It has a 14-inch touchscreen display with FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution. The device comes with two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (Charging, power delivery, video, data), one USB 3.1 Gen 1 (HP Sleep and Charge), and a headphone/microphone combo. Plus, you get a microSD card reader and B&O-tuned dual speakers

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 features the Intel Core i3-10110U and Intel Celeron 5205U processors, paired with Intel UHD graphics in both configurations. You get storage options of 4GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 45.5Wh battery.

HP Chromebook x360 14

The HP Chromebook X360 14 is powered by the Intel Core i3-8130U processor, which is paired with Intel’s own UHD graphics. You don’t get storage options and the device comes with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 64GB of eMMC internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 vs HP Chromebook X360 14: Price

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 starts at $549.99 (Intel Celeron 10th Generation) and goes up to $699.99 (Intel Core i3 10th Generation). It is available in two color options of Mercury Gray and Fiesta Red. 

On the other hand, the HP Chromebook X360 14 is priced at $460 for its Intel Core i3-8130U / 8GB RAM / 64GB storage configuration. It comes in a single silver color.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
Buy HP Chromebook X360 14
