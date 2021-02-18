Samsung upped the ante in the world of Chrome-OS powered convertibles last year when it launched the sleek Galaxy Chromebook rocking a gorgeous 4K OLED panel. This year, however, Samsung is dialing things down a notch with the Galaxy Chromebook 2 and has also slashed the price by a huge margin. However, if you’ve been unable to get the sexy Google Pixelbook off your mind, here’s a quick comparison between the two devices to help you pick the right one for your web-based computing needs:

Design and build quality

Image: Samsung

This one is going to be a tough choice. The Google Pixelbook is arguably one of the most beautiful convertibles out there, flaunting a solid metallic two-done build with sharp lines and a lightweight profile. The Galaxy Chromebook, on the other hand, goes for a uniform anodized metallic look but comes in an eye-catching red color option as well.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Google Pixelbook Dimensions 304.9 x 203.2 x 13.9mm 290.4 x 220.8 x 10.3mm Weight 1.23kg 1.11 kg Display 13.3-inch QLED

FHD (1920 x 1080) with Touchscreen 12.3-inch

Quad HD (2400×1600 pixels) OS Chrome OS Chrome OS CPU 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U

Intel Celeron 5205U 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7Y57

7th Gen Intel Core i7-7Y75 Graphic Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Memory 4GB / 8GB (LPDDR3) 8GB / 16GB Storage 64GB, 128GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB

NVMe SSD Camera 720P HD (1MP) 720p HD webcam Audio Stereo Speakers (Max 5Wx 2)

with Smart AMP Dual speakers Pen USI Pen support (sold separately) Pixelbook Pen support Keyboard Backlit Backlit WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2

Bluetooth v5.0 Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

Bluetooth 4.2 Battery 45.5Wh (Typical) 41 Whr battery Ports 2x USB-C

1x Headphone/Mic

1x MicroSD slot 2x USB-C

1x Headphone/Mic

Pixelbook is slimmer and lighter, but the Samsung device offers a microSD slot

The Google Pixelbook, however, is almost 40% slimmer compared to the Galaxy Chromebook 2 with a thickness of just around 10.3mm, and is also lighter, tipping the scales at 1.11kg. Both the devices pack dual speakers, but there is one difference here – the Galaxy Chromebook 2 offers a MicroSD slot for storage expansion.

Display – Google Pixelbook takes the crown here!

Image: Google

Samsung has equipped the Galaxy Chromebook 2 with a 13.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) QLED display with a traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. Google Pixelbook, on the other hand, packs a smaller but more pixel-dense 12.3-inch QuadHD (2400×1600 pixels) display with 400 nits of peak brightness. You’ll have to choose between screen size here, and how much pixel-peeping you’re going to do for tasks like image editing and viewing high-resolution videos.

Internals: How much firepower do you want?

The Galaxy Chromebook can be configured with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor ticking alongside 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The Google Pixelbook, on the other hand, packs the much older 7th Gen Intel Core i5-7Y57 and Core i7-7Y75 processors with double the RAM capacity at 16GB and faster NVMe SSD of up to 512GB capacity.

Image: Google

Google Pixelbook's display is better suited for media consumption and work too

Needless to say, if you need more firepower to handle demanding tasks, the Google Pixelbook is the better choice. However, for tasks that Chromebooks are primarily made for, the Core i3 silicon inside the Galaxy Chromebook 2 will be more than enough.

A key area where the Samsung offering reigns supreme is the connectivity suite as if offers support for Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0, while the Google Pixelbook is stuck on Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 ac) and Bluetooth 4.2. However, both the devices miss out on cellular connectivity and lack a fingerprint sensor too. On the positive side, the Samsung and Google machines come equipped with a TPM chip for better on-device security.

Google Pixelbook offers power at a price, while Galaxy Chromebook 2 has more value

Image: Samsung

Right now, the Google Pixelbook will cost you anywhere between $1000 and $1035 for the base variant with the Intel Core i5 processor. Coming to the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, it starts at $549.99 for the base variant with an Intel Celeron processor. The choice here is pretty clear. If you want a premium Chromebook that can handle web-based tasks and media consumption with ease, the Samsung offering will serve you well. However, if you want to push Chrome OS to its limits, Google Pixelbook is the one where you should put your money at.