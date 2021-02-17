The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is the latest Chromebook by Samsung. It was announced recently as the successor to the $999 Galaxy Chromebook. The device is now available for $550. But how does it compare to the competition from Google? Here is a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 vs Google Pixelbook Go comparison to find out which one is worth spending your money on.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 vs Google Pixelbook Go: Specs

Design and Display

The Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes equipped with a 13.3-inch QLED FHD display with a touchscreen. It has two USB Type-C ports and a MicroSD-Multi-media Card Reader. There is Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2×2 as well. It houses a 720P HD camera on the front and comes with stereo speakers. You get a 360-degree hinge that allows it to fold backward, making it a heavy tablet.

The Google Pixelbook Go sports a standard laptop design and doesn’t fold backward like the Galaxy Chromebook 2. It comes in two configurations for display. You get a 13.3-inch display with either Full HD 1920×1080 resolution or 4K “Ultra HD Molecular Display.” It comes with dual front-firing speakers and a 2MP 1080p camera. Connectivity options include 2 USB-C ports for charging, up to 4K external display out, and fast data transfer, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 features the Intel Core i3-10110U and Intel Celeron 5205U processors, paired with Intel UHD graphics in both configurations. You get storage options of 4GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. It packs a 45.5Wh battery that is claimed to last up to 13 hours.

Google Pixelbook Go

The Google Pixelbook Go is powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core processors. You get to choose from Core m3, Core i5, and Core i7 processors. It is paired with 8GB / 16GB of RAM and 64 GB, 128 GB, or 256 GB solid-state internal storage. Google says its offering can last up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 vs Google Pixelbook Go: Price

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 starts at $549.99 (Intel Celeron 10th Generation) and goes up to $699.99 (Intel Core i3 10th Generation). It is available in two color options of Mercury Gray and Fiesta Red.

The Google Pixelbook Go starts at $649 for the Core m3 / 8GB RAM / 64GB storage / FHD display configuration. However, you can max it up to Core i7 / 16GB RAM / 256GB storage and a 4K display for $1,399.