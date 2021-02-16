Samsung’s new Chromebook is finally up for pre-orders. Surprisingly, the company has priced its latest premium Chromebook significantly lower than its predecessor without cutting too many corners when it comes to internals, all while retaining the same premium metallic build. If you’ve been eyeing a Chromebook in the $600 price bracket and have kept the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Chromebook (Model No. 7486) in your wishlist, here’s how it fares against the Samsung offering:

Design and build quality

Both the Samsung and Dell offerings feature an aluminum build, but the Galaxy Chromebook 2 takes the cake here with its bright red colorway, while the Mercury Grey shade provides an alternative to the Dell machine’s Urban Grey trim. However, the Samsung device is significantly thinner (13.9mm vs 17.7mm) and lighter (1.23kg vs 1.8kg) compared to its Dell rival.

Image: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is thinner, lighter, and easier on the eyes

The two devices share the 360-degree convertible form factor, but the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Chromebook comes with a built-in stylus, while the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 offers it as an optional accessory that is sold separately. As far as port selection goes, the Dell machine adds an extra USD 3.1. Gen 1 Type-A port, while the rest of the port selection remains the same as the Samsung device.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Dimensions 304.9 x 203.2 x 13.9mm 13 x 9.06 x 0.66 inches Weight 1.23kg 1.8kg Display 13.3-inch QLED

FHD (1920 x 1080) with Touchscreen 14-inch touch FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels OS Chrome OS Chrome OS CPU 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U

Intel Celeron 5205U 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8130U Graphic Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 Memory 4GB / 8GB (LPDDR3) 4GB Storage 64GB, 128GB 128GB Camera 720P HD (1MP) 720P HD (1MP) Audio Stereo Speakers (Max 5Wx 2) with Smart AMP 2x 2W speakers Pen USI Pen support (sold separately) Bundled passive stylus Keyboard Backlit Backlit WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2

Bluetooth v5.0 Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac)

Bluetooth 4.1 Battery 45.5Wh (Typical) 56 Wh Ports 2x USB-C

1x Headphone/Mic,

1x MicroSD slot 2x USB-C 3.1

1x USB-A 3.1

1x Headphone/Mic

1x MicroSD slot

Display

Image: Dell

If multimedia consumption is your priority, get the Samsung machine

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Chromebook comes equipped with a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LCD display, with thick bezels on all sides. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 reigns supreme here, thanks to its 13.3-inch FHD QLED display that is claimed to offer a significantly better color reproduction with deeper contrast and higher brightness output. So, if multimedia consumption is something that is on your cards, you should go with the Samsung Chrome OS convertible.

Internal hardware

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 can be configured with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor, coupled with up to 8 gigs of LPDDR3 RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Dell offering, on the other hand, comes fitted with the much older 8th Gen Intel Core i3 8130U process, ticking alongside 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

Image: Dell

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is way faster and the more efficient option

Needless to say, the Samsung offering leaves its Dell competitor far behind. The Dell device packs a much larger 56Wh battery, while the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes with a 45.5Wh battery. However, the mileage might vary, as the Samsung machine relies on a faster and more efficient CPU to boot.

Pricing

Image: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 starts at $549.99 and is now up for pre-orders with a $50 in-store credit in tow. As for the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Chromebook, it is currently listed on Amazon at $589.99. If you’re torn between these two devices, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is the more well-equipped and future-proof option here with a better display, faster processor, thinner and lighter profile, and more appealing aesthetics as well.