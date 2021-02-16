Samsung’s new Chromebook is finally up for pre-orders. Surprisingly, the company has priced its latest premium Chromebook significantly lower than its predecessor without cutting too many corners when it comes to internals, all while retaining the same premium metallic build. If you’ve been eyeing a Chromebook in the $600 price bracket and have kept the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Chromebook (Model No. 7486) in your wishlist, here’s how it fares against the Samsung offering:
Design and build quality
Both the Samsung and Dell offerings feature an aluminum build, but the Galaxy Chromebook 2 takes the cake here with its bright red colorway, while the Mercury Grey shade provides an alternative to the Dell machine’s Urban Grey trim. However, the Samsung device is significantly thinner (13.9mm vs 17.7mm) and lighter (1.23kg vs 1.8kg) compared to its Dell rival.
The two devices share the 360-degree convertible form factor, but the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Chromebook comes with a built-in stylus, while the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 offers it as an optional accessory that is sold separately. As far as port selection goes, the Dell machine adds an extra USD 3.1. Gen 1 Type-A port, while the rest of the port selection remains the same as the Samsung device.
|Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
|Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1
|Dimensions
|304.9 x 203.2 x 13.9mm
|13 x 9.06 x 0.66 inches
|Weight
|1.23kg
|1.8kg
|Display
|13.3-inch QLED
FHD (1920 x 1080) with Touchscreen
|14-inch touch FHD 1920 x 1080 pixels
|OS
|Chrome OS
|Chrome OS
|CPU
|10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U
Intel Celeron 5205U
|8th Generation Intel Core i3-8130U
|Graphic
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
|Memory
|4GB / 8GB (LPDDR3)
|4GB
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB
|128GB
|Camera
|720P HD (1MP)
|720P HD (1MP)
|Audio
|Stereo Speakers (Max 5Wx 2) with Smart AMP
|2x 2W speakers
|Pen
|USI Pen support (sold separately)
|Bundled passive stylus
|Keyboard
|Backlit
|Backlit
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
Bluetooth v5.0
|Wi-Fi 5 (a/b/g/n/ac)
Bluetooth 4.1
|Battery
|45.5Wh (Typical)
|56 Wh
|Ports
|2x USB-C
1x Headphone/Mic,
1x MicroSD slot
|2x USB-C 3.1
1x USB-A 3.1
1x Headphone/Mic
1x MicroSD slot
Display
The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Chromebook comes equipped with a 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080 pixels) LCD display, with thick bezels on all sides. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 reigns supreme here, thanks to its 13.3-inch FHD QLED display that is claimed to offer a significantly better color reproduction with deeper contrast and higher brightness output. So, if multimedia consumption is something that is on your cards, you should go with the Samsung Chrome OS convertible.
Internal hardware
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 can be configured with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U processor, coupled with up to 8 gigs of LPDDR3 RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The Dell offering, on the other hand, comes fitted with the much older 8th Gen Intel Core i3 8130U process, ticking alongside 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Needless to say, the Samsung offering leaves its Dell competitor far behind. The Dell device packs a much larger 56Wh battery, while the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes with a 45.5Wh battery. However, the mileage might vary, as the Samsung machine relies on a faster and more efficient CPU to boot.
Pricing
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 starts at $549.99 and is now up for pre-orders with a $50 in-store credit in tow. As for the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 Chromebook, it is currently listed on Amazon at $589.99. If you’re torn between these two devices, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is the more well-equipped and future-proof option here with a better display, faster processor, thinner and lighter profile, and more appealing aesthetics as well.