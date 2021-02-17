Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 vs ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 comparison

Samsung announced the Galaxy Chromebook 2 recently. It is the successor to the $999 Galaxy Chromebook, but comes at almost half the price and packs less prowess. The $549 successor competes with several other offerings from ASUS, ACER, HP, and more. Here is a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 vs ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 comparison to find out which one is better.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 vs ASUS Chromebook Flip C434: Specs

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2ASUS Chromebook Flip C434
Dimensions12” x 8” x 0.55”12.64″ x 7.95″ x 0.62″
Weight2.71 lb3.20 lb
OSChrome OSChrome OS
Display13.3” QLED FHD14-inch FHD IPS
CPUIntel Core i3-10110U | Intel Celeron 5205UIntel Core m3-8100Y | Core i5-8200Y | Core i7-8500Y
GraphicsIntel UHD GraphicsIntel HD Graphics 615
Memory8GB / 4GB4GB | 8GB 
Storage128GB / 64GB32GB | 64GB | 128GB eMMC
WLANWi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
Camera720P HD (1MP)720P
AudioStereo SpeakersStereo Speakers
PenActive Pen support (sold separately)
KeyboardBacklitBacklit
Ports2 USB-C | MicroSD-Multi-media Card Reader1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C support display / power delivery
1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack
Micro SD card reader
BatteryUp to 13 hoursNA

Design and Display

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 features a 13.3-inch QLED FHD display with a touchscreen. It has two USB Type-C ports and a MicroSD-Multi-media Card Reader. There is Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2×2 as well. It houses a 720P HD camera on the front and comes with stereo speakers. There is a 360-degree hinge that allows it to fold backward, making it a heavy tablet. 

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 vs ASUS Chromebook Flip C434
ASUS Chromebook Flip C434

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 features an aluminum chassis. It comes equipped with a 14.0-inch LCD display with an FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution. The device has an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has five connectivity ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C support display/power delivery, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, and a microSD card reader. There is a backlit chiclet keyboard, stereo speaker system, and a 720P HD camera.

Performance and Battery

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is powered by the Intel Core i3-10110U and Intel Celeron 5205U processors, paired with Intel UHD graphics in both configurations. You get storage options of 4GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage. 

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is powered by the Intel Core processors. You get to choose from Core m3-8100Y, Core i5-8200Y, and Core i7-8500Y. There is 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 32GB / 64GB / 128GB of eMMC storage. You don’t get SSD options here.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 vs ASUS Chromebook Flip C434: Price

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 starts at $549.99 (Intel Celeron 10th Generation) and goes up to $699.99 (Intel Core i3 10th Generation). It is available in two color options of Mercury Gray and Fiesta Red. 

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 on the other hand costs $499 for the Intel Core M3-8100Y / 4GB RAM / 32GB storage offering. It comes in Silver color.

