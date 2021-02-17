Samsung announced the Galaxy Chromebook 2 recently. It is the successor to the $999 Galaxy Chromebook, but comes at almost half the price and packs less prowess. The $549 successor competes with several other offerings from ASUS, ACER, HP, and more. Here is a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 vs ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 comparison to find out which one is better.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 vs ASUS Chromebook Flip C434: Specs

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 Dimensions 12” x 8” x 0.55” 12.64″ x 7.95″ x 0.62″ Weight 2.71 lb 3.20 lb OS Chrome OS Chrome OS Display 13.3” QLED FHD 14-inch FHD IPS CPU Intel Core i3-10110U | Intel Celeron 5205U Intel Core m3-8100Y | Core i5-8200Y | Core i7-8500Y Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Intel HD Graphics 615 Memory 8GB / 4GB 4GB | 8GB Storage 128GB / 64GB 32GB | 64GB | 128GB eMMC WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2 IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax Camera 720P HD (1MP) 720P Audio Stereo Speakers Stereo Speakers Pen Active Pen support (sold separately) – Keyboard Backlit Backlit Ports 2 USB-C | MicroSD-Multi-media Card Reader 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C support display / power delivery

1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

Micro SD card reader Battery Up to 13 hours NA

Design and Display

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 features a 13.3-inch QLED FHD display with a touchscreen. It has two USB Type-C ports and a MicroSD-Multi-media Card Reader. There is Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11ax 2×2 as well. It houses a 720P HD camera on the front and comes with stereo speakers. There is a 360-degree hinge that allows it to fold backward, making it a heavy tablet.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434

ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 features an aluminum chassis. It comes equipped with a 14.0-inch LCD display with an FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution. The device has an 87 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has five connectivity ports: 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C support display/power delivery, 1x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, and a microSD card reader. There is a backlit chiclet keyboard, stereo speaker system, and a 720P HD camera.

Performance and Battery

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is powered by the Intel Core i3-10110U and Intel Celeron 5205U processors, paired with Intel UHD graphics in both configurations. You get storage options of 4GB or 8GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is powered by the Intel Core processors. You get to choose from Core m3-8100Y, Core i5-8200Y, and Core i7-8500Y. There is 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 32GB / 64GB / 128GB of eMMC storage. You don’t get SSD options here.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 vs ASUS Chromebook Flip C434: Price

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 starts at $549.99 (Intel Celeron 10th Generation) and goes up to $699.99 (Intel Core i3 10th Generation). It is available in two color options of Mercury Gray and Fiesta Red.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 on the other hand costs $499 for the Intel Core M3-8100Y / 4GB RAM / 32GB storage offering. It comes in Silver color.