Samsung unveiled its latest Chrome OS convertible – the Galaxy Chromebook 2 – just over a month ago. Rocking a QLED display with panel resolution figures going all the way up to FHD, the new Samsung offering is also significantly cheaper compared to its predecessor. Today, the company has announced availability details of the Galaxy Chromebook 2, alongside a host of attractive pre-order as well as early sale offers.

Pre-order between February 16th and February 18th to get a $50 store credit

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 starts at $549.99 and is now up for pre-orders. Those who pre-order the device between February 16th and February 18th will get a $50 store credit that can be used for the purchase of other devices. As for general availability, it begins March 1. Additionally, those who purchase the device between March 1st and March 14th will get $30 as in-store credit. Both the aforementioned offers will be available from Samsung.com and Best Buy.

Talking about the internal hardware, Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes equipped with a 13.3-inch FHD QLED display. Inside, the processor options start at Intel Celeron 5205U (with Core series silicon also on the table), ticking alongside up to 8 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card as well. There is a 1-megapixel 720P HD webcam on the front for video-conferencing duties, while dual 5W stereo speakers shoulder the audio output.

Up to 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB storage

Connectivity on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is handled by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0, but cellular connectivity is apparently not part of the package. In case you’re wondering, the case is made out of anodized aluminum and the whole machine weighs just around 1.23kg. As for color options, you can choose between Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray. You can check out detailed specifications of the Samsung offering below:

Dimensions 304.9 x 203.2 x 13.9mm Weight 1.23kg Display 13.3-inch QLED

FHD (1920 x 1080) with Touchscreen OS Chrome OS CPU 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U

Intel Celeron 5205U Graphic Intel UHD Graphics Memory 4GB / 8GB (LPDDR3) Storage 64GB, 128GB Camera 720P HD (1MP) Audio Stereo Speakers (Max 5Wx 2) with Smart AMP Pen USI Pen support (sold separately) Keyboard Backlit WLAN Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2

Bluetooth® v5.0

Battery 45.5Wh (Typical) Security Trusted Platform Module (TPM) Ports 2x USB-C(2),

1x Headphone/Mic,

1x MicroSD slot