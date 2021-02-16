Samsung unveiled its latest Chrome OS convertible – the Galaxy Chromebook 2 – just over a month ago. Rocking a QLED display with panel resolution figures going all the way up to FHD, the new Samsung offering is also significantly cheaper compared to its predecessor. Today, the company has announced availability details of the Galaxy Chromebook 2, alongside a host of attractive pre-order as well as early sale offers.
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 starts at $549.99 and is now up for pre-orders. Those who pre-order the device between February 16th and February 18th will get a $50 store credit that can be used for the purchase of other devices. As for general availability, it begins March 1. Additionally, those who purchase the device between March 1st and March 14th will get $30 as in-store credit. Both the aforementioned offers will be available from Samsung.com and Best Buy.
Talking about the internal hardware, Galaxy Chromebook 2 comes equipped with a 13.3-inch FHD QLED display. Inside, the processor options start at Intel Celeron 5205U (with Core series silicon also on the table), ticking alongside up to 8 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card as well. There is a 1-megapixel 720P HD webcam on the front for video-conferencing duties, while dual 5W stereo speakers shoulder the audio output.
Connectivity on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is handled by Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.0, but cellular connectivity is apparently not part of the package. In case you’re wondering, the case is made out of anodized aluminum and the whole machine weighs just around 1.23kg. As for color options, you can choose between Fiesta Red and Mercury Gray. You can check out detailed specifications of the Samsung offering below:
|Dimensions
|304.9 x 203.2 x 13.9mm
|Weight
|1.23kg
|Display
|13.3-inch QLED
FHD (1920 x 1080) with Touchscreen
|OS
|Chrome OS
|CPU
|10th Gen Intel Core i3-10110U
Intel Celeron 5205U
|Graphic
|Intel UHD Graphics
|Memory
|4GB / 8GB (LPDDR3)
|Storage
|64GB, 128GB
|Camera
|720P HD (1MP)
|Audio
|Stereo Speakers (Max 5Wx 2) with Smart AMP
|Pen
|USI Pen support (sold separately)
|Keyboard
|Backlit
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2
Bluetooth® v5.0
|Battery
|45.5Wh (Typical)
|Security
|Trusted Platform Module (TPM)
|Ports
|2x USB-C(2),
1x Headphone/Mic,
1x MicroSD slot