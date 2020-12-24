Samsung seems to be working on the successor of its high-end Chrome OS laptop, the Galaxy Chromebook. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 first surfaced online earlier this month. Recently, its design details were leaked online, which revealed that the device would not get a major overhaul in terms of design, but would come with improvements under the hood. Now, pricing of the upcoming laptop has also surface online, and it is much lower than expected.

A Twitter user with the handle @_h0x0d_ has claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 could be launched for a price of $699. This is much lower than the original Galaxy Chromebook’s price of $999, which was also suggested to be the price of the upcoming model. Plus, Samsung is also reportedly addressing battery issues as the upcoming device is rumored to offer 12+ hours of battery life. The tipster also suggests that the Galaxy Chromebook 2 will be 178% louder than the predecessor. Plus, it will go on sale through Best Buy and Samsung.com in February next year.

In the leaked images, the new model seems very similar to its predecessor, which is not a bad thing since that device was very well received. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 is tipped to be powered by the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, which is a generation old. Alongside the processor, it could come equipped with up to 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM and up to 1 TB of SSD storage. On the front could lie a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED display. There could be a QLED model as well. All of this is likely to be housed in a lightweight body.

That said, we have no information on the launch date of the device. Although, Samsung is planning to host an Unpacked event on January 14, where it is tipped to launch the Galaxy S21 series and Galaxy Buds. The original Galaxy Chromebook was also unveiled in January. Hence, we expect the successor to launch at Samsung’s ‘First Look’ event on January 6.